Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    Russian Intelligence Investigating Claims of Plot to ‘Remove’ Putin: Report

    Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik via Reuters

    Authorities in Russia are looking into an alleged plot to “remove” President Vladimir Putin, according to a report, after receiving a tip about a suspicious conversation in a karaoke bar.

    According to the VChK-OGPU Telegram channel, Russian security services have spent several days looking for an employee of an unspecified law enforcement agency who was accused of being involved.

    Citing an anonymous source, the Telegram account claims Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs was alerted to a “secret conspiracy against the head of state” by a specialist in the presidential administrative directorate.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

