Panicked Passengers Cower on Seats as Smuggled OTTER Creates Chaos on Flight from Bangkok

The otter can be seen rolling next to a frightened passenger’s seat.

The crew members then frantically try to resolve the situation

That’s when an otter and rat smuggled into a passenger’s hand luggage sparked panic while they were loose on a flight from Bangkok – with the rat savagely biting the one of the crew members in the hand.

Shocked passengers noticed a giant albino rat with glowing red eyes as they headed to the toilet of the Taiwan-bound Airbus A320 yesterday afternoon.

Agitated flight attendants searched the plane and noticed a second wild creature: a foot-long otter under a seat.

Footage shows the otter rolling around on the floor near one of the seats before crew members frantically tried to resolve the situation, with passengers cowering in their seats as they watched the chaos unfold.

The crew can be seen tying up a black bag which appears to have at least one of the animals inside.

A frightened passenger can be seen trying to avoid the otter as it moves across the ground. The otter rolls around on the carpet before being captured by the flight attendants.

The 30cm-long otter that caused chaos during the flight

The otter is then shown moving around in a container at the Taiwan airport before being transported.

Surprisingly, a box of 28 live turtles was also found when police searched the plane upon landing in Taipei after the three-hour, 45-minute low-cost flight operated by Vietnamese airline Viet Jet.

Authorities have now launched an investigation into how a Chinese-speaking passenger allegedly smuggled the creatures through security at Thailand’s notoriously corrupt Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

A shocked passenger who recorded the scene said: “The flight took off as planned and the pilot ordered that the seat belts could be unfastened. I came back from the bathroom and my friend whispered softly to me, “There’s a rat on the plane.”

“I was confused, so he kept saying, ‘pet rat, pet rat, he has a white body and he’s not small.’

The footage shows the rat moving on the ground near the passenger seat. One of the stewards then heads down the aisle while other drivers watch the chaos ensue.

“I told the cabin crew and they checked the plane. That’s when they found the big otter under one of the seats. They continued looking for the white rat and an employee caught the rat. He bit them on the hand as they carried him back to the galley at the back of the plane.

Cabin crew reportedly made an announcement ordering anyone who brought animals on board the plane to come forward.

The person filming said several seats were searched before a Chinese passenger “asked for a refund” and allegedly admitted the animals belonged to her.

Staff then brought in a passenger who could “speak fluent Chinese” to help them discuss the situation with the woman, who allegedly bought the creatures at a market in the Thai capital.

The person filming, who wished to remain anonymous, said “every bag” was searched when the plane landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Cabin crew can be seen discussing the incident. They use plastic gloves to tie a black bag that appears to contain at least one of the animals.

Police found a bag believed to contain 28 star tortoises, a snake, a groundhog, two otters and two other unknown rodents. The creatures were seen being removed from the plane.

The Taoyuan branch of the Defense Inspection Department said yesterday that the star tortoises would be kept in quarantine and the rest would be sent to Pingtung University of Science and Technology for confirmation before disposal.

Police said the suspect was being questioned and could be fined up to NT$1 million (£25,532), under provisions of the Prevention and Control of Animal Infectious Diseases.

Officers said they did not know how the animals were brought onto the plane. The passenger who allegedly smuggled them onto the plane “was not cooperative.”