MAFS UK’s Nathanial Valentino looks unrecognisable with a man bun and nose piercing in throwback snaps

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Married At First Sight Britain’s Nathanial Valentino looks unrecognizable in a series of throwback snaps on his social media accounts.

The reality star, 36, is currently appearing on the Channel 4 show and is married to transgender bride Ella Morgan, 29.

But in photos on Nathanial’s Instagram, he looks very different, with his hair styled in a man bun and a silver septum piercing.

Today, Nathanial – who also starred in Geordie Shore – has a completely new look with short curly hair and stylish outfits.

Nathanial has met some famous stars over the years and the throwback photos have seen him posing with Rita Ora and will.i.am.

Throwback: Married At First Sight Britain’s Nathanial Valentino looks unrecognizable in a series of throwback snaps on his social media accounts

Now: The reality star, 36, currently appears on the Channel 4 show and is married to transgender bride Ella Morgan, 29

It comes after Nathanial claimed he was ‘manipulated’ into marrying transgender bride Ella Morgan, 29, by bosses of the ‘sham’ E4 series – allegations the broadcaster strongly denies.

Nathanial said he initially turned down the pairing with the busty blonde beauty after requesting a match with someone who displayed “masculine energy.”

He told The Mirror that producers ‘encouraged’ him to reconsider his decision so as not to ruin Ella’s ‘story’ and that the production crew ‘provoked conflict’ behind the scenes without any interest in helping the couples find love.

He told the publication: ‘The way some were treated on the show became very dark. Almost from the start it was a complete sham.”

Among his many shocking claims, Nathanial said the contestants were fed pre-written lines by a team he nicknamed “the little bitches and witches,” and at one point were even locked in their rooms for 22 hours a day.

“That was the kind of manipulation that took place. (the team) were like goblins whispering in people’s ears. I had a good chat with Ella, she was pulled away and five minutes later we were arguing about the exact same thing.’

Unrecognizable: In photos on Nathanial’s Instagram he looks very different with his hair in a man bun

Famous friends: Nathanial has met some famous stars over the years and in the throwback photos he has been seen posing with Rita Ora and will.i.am

Looking good: Nowadays Nathanial – who also starred in Geordie Shore – has a completely new look with short curly hair and stylish outfits

Nathanial, who quit the show early, said he eventually agreed to marry Ella with the only stipulation that he wasn’t someone who smoked or worked in the “sex industry” and found out during their honeymoon that his new woman had been a stripper. .

While his bride became a ‘monster’ due to the meddling production crew, another contestant suffered a ‘full-blown panic attack’.

A Channel 4 spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘Nathanial voluntarily entered into this process with full and informed consent, and in this case he was actually given more information than we would normally share with cast members, to make him aware that his bride is transgender used to be’.

‘The matching process involves a detailed interrogation of each participant’s preferences and none of these would be overlooked when deciding who to match them with.’

‘The wellbeing of all Married at First Sight UK staff is our top priority and we ensure that appropriate support is available to staff at all times before, during and after filming – including 24/7 access to a member of the wellbeing team or a psychiatric institution. support’.

“The show is an unscripted reality series that follows real events as they naturally unfold, and is not scripted in any way.”

Claims: Nathanial said he originally turned down the pairing with Ella after requesting a match with someone who displayed ‘masculine energy’ (pictured together on the show)

Shocking: He said producers ‘encouraged’ him to reconsider his decision so as not to ruin Ella’s ‘story’ and that the production crew ‘provoked conflict’ behind the scenes

It comes after MailOnline revealed Ella shared a passionate kiss with an E4 series contestant who takes part in the experiment at a later date behind Nathanial’s back, despite them committing to each other on their wedding day.

The revelation rocked the cast and Ella’s relationship with Nathanial was left in tatters.

Viewers cried as Ella and Nathanial got married after first meeting at the altar and the former Geordie Shore star accepted his new wife for who she is as a transgender woman.

But Ella formed a bond with one of the other grooms in the trial, a heterosexual man, and the two agreed they were much better suited.

A TV source told MailOnline: ‘There’s no denying that Ella and Nathanial were instantly attracted to each other on the day of their wedding.

Crazy: Among his many shocking claims, Nathanial said the contestants were given pre-written lines by a team he nicknamed “the little bitches and witches.”

‘But Ella’s natural type is a straight man with masculine energy, so one of the other grooms ticked more of her boxes.

“She didn’t want to hurt Nathanial or go against the process because being on the show means so much to her.

‘Ella was looking for love and the other groom adores her body and mind, which made them much more likely to have a long-term relationship together.’

The E4 show introduces new couples to the experiment as the series unfolds and Ella’s affair takes place with one of the grooms who is not yet part of the trial.

Married at First Sight UK airs Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4.