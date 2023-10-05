Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    News

    MAFS UK’s Nathanial Valentino looks unrecognisable with a man bun and nose piercing in throwback snaps

    By

    Oct 5, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    MAFS UK’s Nathanial Valentino looks unrecognisable with a man bun and nose piercing in throwback snaps

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Married At First Sight Britain’s Nathanial Valentino looks unrecognizable in a series of throwback snaps on his social media accounts.

    The reality star, 36, is currently appearing on the Channel 4 show and is married to transgender bride Ella Morgan, 29.

    But in photos on Nathanial’s Instagram, he looks very different, with his hair styled in a man bun and a silver septum piercing.

    Today, Nathanial – who also starred in Geordie Shore – has a completely new look with short curly hair and stylish outfits.

    Nathanial has met some famous stars over the years and the throwback photos have seen him posing with Rita Ora and will.i.am.

    Throwback: Married At First Sight Britain’s Nathanial Valentino looks unrecognizable in a series of throwback snaps on his social media accounts

    Now: The reality star, 36, currently appears on the Channel 4 show and is married to transgender bride Ella Morgan, 29

    It comes after Nathanial claimed he was ‘manipulated’ into marrying transgender bride Ella Morgan, 29, by bosses of the ‘sham’ E4 series – allegations the broadcaster strongly denies.

    Nathanial said he initially turned down the pairing with the busty blonde beauty after requesting a match with someone who displayed “masculine energy.”

    He told The Mirror that producers ‘encouraged’ him to reconsider his decision so as not to ruin Ella’s ‘story’ and that the production crew ‘provoked conflict’ behind the scenes without any interest in helping the couples find love.

    He told the publication: ‘The way some were treated on the show became very dark. Almost from the start it was a complete sham.”

    Among his many shocking claims, Nathanial said the contestants were fed pre-written lines by a team he nicknamed “the little bitches and witches,” and at one point were even locked in their rooms for 22 hours a day.

    “That was the kind of manipulation that took place. (the team) were like goblins whispering in people’s ears. I had a good chat with Ella, she was pulled away and five minutes later we were arguing about the exact same thing.’

    Unrecognizable: In photos on Nathanial’s Instagram he looks very different with his hair in a man bun

    Famous friends: Nathanial has met some famous stars over the years and in the throwback photos he has been seen posing with Rita Ora and will.i.am

    Looking good: Nowadays Nathanial – who also starred in Geordie Shore – has a completely new look with short curly hair and stylish outfits

    Nathanial, who quit the show early, said he eventually agreed to marry Ella with the only stipulation that he wasn’t someone who smoked or worked in the “sex industry” and found out during their honeymoon that his new woman had been a stripper. .

    While his bride became a ‘monster’ due to the meddling production crew, another contestant suffered a ‘full-blown panic attack’.

    A Channel 4 spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘Nathanial voluntarily entered into this process with full and informed consent, and in this case he was actually given more information than we would normally share with cast members, to make him aware that his bride is transgender used to be’.

    ‘The matching process involves a detailed interrogation of each participant’s preferences and none of these would be overlooked when deciding who to match them with.’

    ‘The wellbeing of all Married at First Sight UK staff is our top priority and we ensure that appropriate support is available to staff at all times before, during and after filming – including 24/7 access to a member of the wellbeing team or a psychiatric institution. support’.

    “The show is an unscripted reality series that follows real events as they naturally unfold, and is not scripted in any way.”

    Claims: Nathanial said he originally turned down the pairing with Ella after requesting a match with someone who displayed ‘masculine energy’ (pictured together on the show)

    Shocking: He said producers ‘encouraged’ him to reconsider his decision so as not to ruin Ella’s ‘story’ and that the production crew ‘provoked conflict’ behind the scenes

    It comes after MailOnline revealed Ella shared a passionate kiss with an E4 series contestant who takes part in the experiment at a later date behind Nathanial’s back, despite them committing to each other on their wedding day.

    The revelation rocked the cast and Ella’s relationship with Nathanial was left in tatters.

    Viewers cried as Ella and Nathanial got married after first meeting at the altar and the former Geordie Shore star accepted his new wife for who she is as a transgender woman.

    But Ella formed a bond with one of the other grooms in the trial, a heterosexual man, and the two agreed they were much better suited.

    A TV source told MailOnline: ‘There’s no denying that Ella and Nathanial were instantly attracted to each other on the day of their wedding.

    Crazy: Among his many shocking claims, Nathanial said the contestants were given pre-written lines by a team he nicknamed “the little bitches and witches.”

    ‘But Ella’s natural type is a straight man with masculine energy, so one of the other grooms ticked more of her boxes.

    “She didn’t want to hurt Nathanial or go against the process because being on the show means so much to her.

    ‘Ella was looking for love and the other groom adores her body and mind, which made them much more likely to have a long-term relationship together.’

    The E4 show introduces new couples to the experiment as the series unfolds and Ella’s affair takes place with one of the grooms who is not yet part of the trial.

    Married at First Sight UK airs Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4.

    Married At First Sight UK: Meet the eight participants of the series

    Name: Arthur

    Age: 34

    From London

    Occupation: tennis teacher

    Why: ‘I’m ready to find the love of my life’

    Name: Ella

    Age: 29

    From: Weston-Super-Mare

    Occupation: Clinic consultant

    Why: ‘This experiment means so much more than just me getting married. I see this as a big problem for someone who has undergone transition’

    Name: Brad

    Age: 27

    From: Grimsby

    Occupation: model

    Why: ‘I trust the experts with all my heart that they are a good fit for me’

    Name: Jai

    Age: 31

    From: Lancashire

    Occupation: sales manager

    Why: Hopefully they have found someone who suits me and I have faith that everything happens for a reason’

    Name: Georges

    Age: 30

    From: Surrey

    Occupation: sports rehabilitation doctor

    Why: ‘I told the Experts that I will give 120%. “I trust them and I’m going to trust the process.”

    Name: Laura

    Age: 34

    From: Hampshire

    Occupation: financial manager

    Why: ‘I’m firmly keeping my fingers crossed for a positive outcome – I don’t want another divorce’

    Name: Lucas

    Age: 30

    From: Claton

    Occupation: Sales manager

    Why: ‘I’m very open, so I know I can make things work and build up, I just hope she has the same attitude’

    Name: Peggy

    Age: 32

    From: Kent

    Occupation: Technology risk partner

    Why: ‘I want that lover and someone who can also be my best friend’

    Name: Nathanial

    Age: 36

    From: Manchester

    Occupation: Event marketing manager

    Why: ‘I don’t trust anyone but myself, but I hope they did a good job, that’s all I can say’

    Name: Porsche

    Age: 36

    From London

    Occupation: Executive assistant

    Why: ‘I try not to think too much about the fact that I’m marrying a total stranger because I’ll probably drive myself crazy’

    Name: Paulus

    Age: 26

    From: Chesham

    Occupation: Account manager

    Why: ‘I hope the experts literally hand-delivered my best friend and life partner’

    Name: Rosaline

    Age: 28

    From: Crewe

    Occupation: florist

    Why: ‘I’m excited, but I’m also quite nervous. It doesn’t feel real’

    Name: Terence

    Age: 40

    From: Reading

    Occupation: Youth worker/DJ

    Why: ‘I’m looking forward to it and I’m enthusiastic. The only thing I worry about is whether she will like me.”

    Name: Shona

    Age: 31

    From: Nottingham

    Occupation: Performing arts teacher

    Why: “It would be a happily ever after for me if he and I went through the experiment and really tried to grow together.”

    Name: Thomas

    Age: 27

    From: Wiltshire

    Profession: investment communications

    Why: ‘I’m excited to meet this person and see what we can do together’

    Name: Tasja

    Age: 25

    From: Leeds

    Occupation: Childcare worker

    Why: ‘I have faith in the experts that I can find the love of my life – the Ant to my Dec!’

    MAFS UK’s Nathanial Valentino looks unrecognisable with a man bun and nose piercing in throwback snaps

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Panicked Passengers Cower on Seats as Smuggled OTTER Creates Chaos on Flight from Bangkok

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Ukraine could soon be a muddy mess, but its new Abrams were made for this fight

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Personal Loan Interest Rates Today, October 5, 2023 | Today’s Top Personal Loan Rates

    Oct 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    MAFS UK’s Nathanial Valentino looks unrecognisable with a man bun and nose piercing in throwback snaps

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Panicked Passengers Cower on Seats as Smuggled OTTER Creates Chaos on Flight from Bangkok

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Ukraine could soon be a muddy mess, but its new Abrams were made for this fight

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Personal Loan Interest Rates Today, October 5, 2023 | Today’s Top Personal Loan Rates

    Oct 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy