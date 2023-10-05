Greek Ambassador pays farewell visit to Archbishop Audeh

NNA ndash; Greek Orthodox Metropolitan of Beirut and its Suburbs, Archbishop Elias Audi, on Thursday welcomed at the Archdiocese, Greek Ambassador to Lebanon, Catherine Fountoulaki, who paid him a farewell visit upon the end of her diplomatic duties in the country.

On emerging, Ambassador Fountoulaki said: ldquo;I paid a farewell visit to His Eminence Metropolitan Elias of Beirut upon completion of my term as ambassador of Greece in Lebanon. I expressed my deepest appreciation for His Eminence, the Archdiocese of Beirut, and all the work they are undertaking to alleviate the difficulties of the Lebanese and especially the Greek Orthodox community in Lebanon, and I assured him of the support of Greece as always. We had also the opportunity to have an exchange regarding the current developments in the country on all levels: political, economic and social. I expressed the hope that all those in authority can overcome their differences and work together to have a secured peace and development for the country because the Lebanese people do deserve this.rdquo;

