Arab Alliance for CSO Development program at AUB extends civil society support to Morocco, Iraq, and Kuwait

NNA – The Arab Alliance for CSO Development (AACSOD), a flagship program of the Non-Governmental Organizations Initiative (NGOi) at the American University of Beirut (AUB), announced the launch of its second cycle in Morocco, Iraq, and Kuwait. Following a successful inaugural cycle in Egypt, Tunisia, and Jordan in 2022, AACSOD continues its commitment to strengthening civil society organizations (CSOs) across the Arab World.

Small to medium-sized CSOs based and operating in the three selected countries, are encouraged to apply to enroll in the program. AACSOD#39;s second cycle is set to commence its activities in January 2024, with a selection of 15 CSOs from Morocco, Iraq, and Kuwait. These CSOs will benefit from fully funded NGOi service packages over a period of 12-18 months. All fees associated with the programrsquo;s services will be waived for the selected CSOs.

AACSOD#39;s service portfolio is tailored to meet the unique needs of CSOs operating in the region. This includes institutional strengthening and organizational development, capacity building, contextualization and Arabization, knowledge sharing, and organizational certification. These comprehensive services aim to empower CSOs to better serve their communities.

Interested applicants can check here the eligibility criteria and apply before November 15, 2023.

The AACSOD Program:

Supported by both the Ford Foundation and the Asfari Foundation, the Arab Alliance for CSO Development (AACSOD) was founded with the mission to serve as a pivotal force in enhancing the institutional capacities of CSOs throughout the Arab World. Through its extensive network of more than 100 partners and stakeholders, AACSOD has quickly established itself as a regional hub for the NGO sector development, capacity building, and institutional strengthening.

AACSOD#39;s primary objectives encompass expanding NGOi#39;s reach into 12 new countries within the MENA region over a period of 5 years, creating a versatile multi-sectoral partnership model that engages over 100 funders, experts, and implementing partners, offering substantial support to at least 60 NGOs/CSOs in the designated countries, and developing a suite of 24 online asynchronous courses in English, Arabic, and French, designed to empower CSOs with essential knowledge and resources for effective NGO management.

AACSOD#39;s commitment to the development and strengthening of CSOs in the Arab World stands as a testament to the importance of civil society in driving positive change. As the program embarks on its second cycle, it aspires to make an even greater impact, fostering resilient, impactful, and sustainable CSOs that can effectively address the region#39;s evolving challenges. — AUBnbsp;

nbsp;

———————-