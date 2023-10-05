New developments shed light on the unsolved case of news anchor Jodi Huisentruit’s disappearance after thirty years: Evidence includes a recent revelation about a brief romantic involvement with a man she met only days before vanishing, along with a photograph disclosing the whereabouts of their final date.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The thirty-year mystery of how newsreader Jodi Huisentruit disappeared may finally be solved, after new details emerged about a secret affair with a mysterious man she met ten days before her disappearance.

Jodi Huisentruit was oversleeping at her job as an anchor at news station KIMT in Mason City, Iowa on June 27, 1995, when a co-worker called to check on her.

The 27-year-old assured her colleague that she would rush into the station in time for her 6am broadcast.

She was never heard from again and was formally declared dead in 2001, although the Iowa State Police consider the case active and open.

But a crack PI claims he has previously unreported information about an affair with an out-of-state man the journalist met just ten days before she went missing, as well as a photo of the location of her last date before her disappearance.

News anchor Jodi Huisentruit (photo) has been missing since 1995

She was just 27 years old when she disappeared after failing to show up for her job at a news station in Mason City, Iowa.

PI Steve Ridge told the Sun she met the as-yet-unnamed man, who was staying at a house on Clear Lake, at a bar.

They quickly made a “quick connection,” Ridge said.

The pair then began an intense relationship, seeing each other almost every day for a week.

The private investigator said they spoke “just about every day and she made the calls.”

But despite the intensity of their blossoming relationship, Steve Ridge said Jodi “hadn’t even told her closest friends about this relationship” to avoid any unwanted drama.

She was never able to tell her friends about her new affair.

When police arrived at her home just after 7 a.m. to conduct a welfare check after she failed to report to work nearly thirty years ago, they found Huisentruit’s belongings strewn about her now infamous red Mazda Miata in the parking lot , including a woman’s belongings. red shoe and a bent car key.

She is believed to have had a secret affair with an unknown man she met just ten days before her disappearance

Police said there were also signs of a struggle and neighbors reported hearing screams around 4 a.m.

A partial palmprint was smeared on Huisentruit’s car, but investigators were never able to link it to a suspect.

Ridge said that five days before she went missing, Jodi met her date at his lake house, where they sat on the back deck, which he managed to gain access to to document.

“The last time she had a date is such a powerful image…a few days later Jodi was gone.”

He revealed that local police had been keeping an eye on the mystery man after identifying him as a person of interest in the case, and “even collected his street trash for investigation.”

The investigator is convinced that her affair with this man played an important role in her disappearance.

“I am confident that his burgeoning relationship with Jodi played a central role in her kidnapping just days later,” Ridge said.

PI Steve Ridge (photo) is convinced that her affair with this man played a major role in her disappearance

“I believe without a doubt that this relationship was clearly a factor in what happened because this wasn’t a random act of violence, it wasn’t anything like that, it wasn’t a stalker that came out of nowhere.”

“This was clearly someone she knew and had been in contact with, who was very aware of any relationships or people she saw and therefore this is kind of sensitive information,” the investigator explained.

Although he was later acquitted, Ridge warned that publicly identifying the man’could jeopardize any prosecution in this case.”

He believes that jealousy was the main cause of her disappearance.

Ridge said the couple both knew their relationship would “infuriate other suitors,” adding, “JOdi had strong admirers.’

‘A common theme here is that anyone who shows interest in Jodi is potentially in danger due to jealousy and so this would fall into that category as well. I have a very strong ability to determine who that party is. I think he did have a relationship with her.’

Although the case has seemingly gone cold in recent years, police are reportedly treating the case as an active investigation, with Ridge claiming they have at least one person of interest under surveillance.

“They remain hopeful that there will still be some evidence that will allow them to move forward with an arrest or indictment,” the investigator added.