Bangladesh accepts first uranium for Russia-backed nuclear plant

NNA – nbsp;Bangladesh on Thursday received the first uranium delivery for its Russia-backed nuclear plant, a project aimed at bolstering its overstretched energy grid but complicated by sanctions on Moscow.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has courted Russian ties with renewed vigour after Western criticism over her government#39;s rights record.

quot;Today is a day of pride and joy for the people of Bangladesh,quot; Hasina said during a videoconference with Russian President Vladimir Putin to mark the handover.

Hasina thanked Putin for quot;his guidance and assistance in implementing this projectquot;. mdash; AFP

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y