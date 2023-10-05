Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bangladesh accepts first uranium for Russia-backed nuclear plant

    By

    Oct 5, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – nbsp;Bangladesh on Thursday received the first uranium delivery for its Russia-backed nuclear plant, a project aimed at bolstering its overstretched energy grid but complicated by sanctions on Moscow.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has courted Russian ties with renewed vigour after Western criticism over her government#39;s rights record.

    quot;Today is a day of pride and joy for the people of Bangladesh,quot; Hasina said during a videoconference with Russian President Vladimir Putin to mark the handover.

    Hasina thanked Putin for quot;his guidance and assistance in implementing this projectquot;. mdash; AFP

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Norwegian author and playwright Jon Fosse wins Nobel Prize in Literature

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Neil Jones takes a swipe at his Strictly co-stars by claiming he and snubbed Nadiya Bychkova ‘don’t need’ celebrity partners because they’re ‘world champions’

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Has Alexander the Great’s Companion Been Found? Archaeologists Unearth Tomb of a Courtesan, Suspected to Have Seduced the Ancient Macedonian King, After 2,300 Years

    Oct 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Norwegian author and playwright Jon Fosse wins Nobel Prize in Literature

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Neil Jones takes a swipe at his Strictly co-stars by claiming he and snubbed Nadiya Bychkova ‘don’t need’ celebrity partners because they’re ‘world champions’

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Has Alexander the Great’s Companion Been Found? Archaeologists Unearth Tomb of a Courtesan, Suspected to Have Seduced the Ancient Macedonian King, After 2,300 Years

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Spiking bond yields are sowing panic on Wall Street. These 4 charts capture the chaos.

    Oct 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy