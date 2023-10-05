Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri meets Egyptian, Argentinian Ambassadors on farewell visits, broaches situation with MP Abou Faour

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, welcomed, at his Ain-el-Tineh residence on Thursday, Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Dr. Yasser Alawi, who paid him a farewell visit upon the end of his diplomatic duties in the country.nbsp;

    Speaker Berri later received nbsp;the Argentinian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mauricio Alice, who came on a farewell visit marking the end of his diplomatic duties as his countryrsquo;s ambassador to Lebanon.

    Berri also met with ldquo;Democratic Gatheringrdquo; MP Wael Abou Faour, with whom he broached the current general situation, the latest political developments and legislative affairs.

