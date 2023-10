NNA – Ukraine said Thursday thousands of people including many civilians were unaccounted for since Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year.

quot;As of now, more than 26,000 people are wanted and are missing under special circumstances. Of these, 11,000 are civilians and about 15,000 are military personnel,quot; deputy interior minister Leonid Tymchenko said on television. mdash; AFPnbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y