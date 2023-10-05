Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    EU’s Borrell regrets Turkey and Azerbaijan skipped Summit

    Oct 5, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed great regret on Thursday that Azerbaijan and Turkey had decided not to attend a summit of European leaders, amid tension over the Karabakh conflict.

    quot;It#39;s a shame that Azerbaijan isn#39;t here and it#39;s a shame that Turkey, which is the main country supporting Azerbaijan, is not here either,quot; Borrell said, arriving at the European Political Community meeting in Granada.

    quot;Therefore, we are not going to be able to talk here about something as serious as the fact that more than 100,000 people have had to leave their homes in a hurry and running away from an act of military force.quot;

