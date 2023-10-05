Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole shares a cryptic post about ‘getting therapy’ as his romance with Taylor Swift continues to heat up

<!–

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole has shared a cryptic message about “getting therapy” as his romance with Taylor Swift continues to heat up.

The singer, 33, and NFL star, 34, were first linked just over a month ago, but he is already said to be in love with her after she attended two of his games.

And on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Kayla shared a video of her visit to the gym, describing it as her “therapy session.”

Posing in a white crop top and gray swimwear, she captioned her post: ‘Back in my happy place. Another day, another therapy session.”

The Instagram star split from Travis in 2022 after five years of dating on and off.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is ready to celebrate his win 34th birthday Thursday, and it remains to be seen if Taylor will surprise him in any way.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was first spotted during the Chiefs’ defeat of the Chicago Bears before attending their narrow victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium with her group of famous friends on Sunday.

Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl winner, was also spotted leaving Swift’s New York City apartment ahead of his game on Sunday.

And even if they can’t see each other amid their busy schedules, the new couple reportedly talks “every day,” according to American weekly.

“Taylor is really excited to get to know Travis,” an insider told the publication. ‘They take it day by day, but she has high expectations. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He is down to earth and is not influenced by fame. She thinks he’s handsome too.’

Swift isn’t the only one enjoying the new romance with another source claiming Kelce is “totally in love” with the Grammy Award winner.

Taylor cheered on her new boyfriend at MetLife alongside celebrity friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman, with the entourage’s every move watched by fans and media from their arrival to the suite.

But despite all the attention, Swift was “low-key and high-maintenance” and “sweet” to everyone at the game, according to US Weekly.

And Swift is reportedly having a good time, going out with friends and staying out late, which is in stark contrast to her previous relationship with actor Joe Alwyn.

“Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore,” another source told the newspaper. “She will be her authentic self and enjoy life.”

The pair were seen side by side as they left the Chiefs’ locker room at Arrowhead Stadium after the win against the Bears last night, and got to know each other during a private dinner at Prime Social Rooftop in Kansas City.

Swift has remained very coy about her romance with the footballer until now, but she was spotted leaning over her boyfriend Blake Lively during the match and whispering “look at him.”