Makary addresses a letter to TV stations urging them to deal with displacement issue from a national standpoint, away from any racist nature

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Thursday addressed a letter entitled ldquo;The Syrian Displacement in Lebanon and its Repercussionsrdquo; to television stations regarding dealing with the displacement issue ldquo;from a purely national standpoint and keenness not to deal with it in a way that might be understood to be of a racist nature.rdquo;

Makary concluded his letter by thanking media outlets for their cooperation in the interest of Lebanon and its people.

