SANA: Martyrs and injuries at terrorist attack on graduation ceremony for military academy students, Homs

NNA – Numerous martyrs of civilians and military personnel, in addition to dozens of injuries were a result of a targeting them by terrorist drones while they were at a graduation ceremony in Homs, according to a statement by the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces.

ldquo;As a part of their criminal approach and continuing to shed Syrian blood, armed terrorist organizations supported by well-known international parties targeted this afternoon the graduation ceremony for military academy students in Homs with marches carrying explosive ammunition immediately after the ceremony ended,rdquo; the statement reads.

It added ldquo;The aggression resulted in the death of several civilians and military personnel in addition the injury of dozens of the invited families, as well as several participating students.

The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces considers this act an unprecedented criminal one, and affirms that it will respond with full force and determination to these terrorist groups wherever they are, and stresses that the planners and executors will be held accountable, the statement concluded.

