Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    Roy Wood Jr. Quits 'Daily Show' After Losing Out on Host Gig

    Roy Wood Jr. Quits ‘Daily Show’ After Losing Out on Host Gig

    Roy Wood Jr. started his job as a correspondent at The Daily Show the same day as its most recent host, Trevor Noah. So when Noah surprised everyone—including Wood—by announcing his departure from the show after just seven years last fall, the Birmingham, Alabama-born comedian immediately became a frontrunner for the gig.

    But now, with the Comedy Central series set to return on Monday, October 16, Wood has announced that he is leaving as well after not being offered the host seat.

    “I can’t come up with Plan B is while still working with Plan A,” Wood told NPR’s Eric Deggans in a new interview Thursday. “The job of correspondent… it’s not really one where you can juggle multiple things. [And] I think eight years is a good run.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

