Kris Jenner ‘found out about her ex Caitlyn Jenner’s gender transition from E! network bosses’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kris Jenner reportedly found out about her ex-wife Caitlyn Jenner’s gender transition via E! executives.

In the upcoming documentary House Of Kardashian, it is revealed that Caitlyn, formerly Bruce, did not tell Kris that she identifies as transgender, but was instead told by E! network bosses.

A source said Page six: ‘Kris first heard that Bruce was switching from E! executives, although Bruce eventually spoke to Kris.

Kris, 67, and Caitlyn, 73, were already divorced when Caitlyn announced to the world she was transgender in 2015 and changed her name in September of that year.

The source added, “Caitlyn will always have love for Kris, and even after the divorce — which had absolutely nothing to do with the transition — she has really regretted not speaking to Kris in person first.

Exes: Kris Jenner reportedly heard about her ex-wife Caitlyn Jenner’s gender transition via E! executives (pictured together in 2016)

Shock: Kris, 67, and Caitlyn, 73, were already divorced when Caitlyn announced to the world she was transgender in 2015 and changed her name in September of that year

“It hurt (Caitlyn) to hear that Kris found out about this through network administrators.”

Kris, who shares daughters Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 26, with Caitlyn, previously said she was aware her ex-partner used cross-sex hormones in the 1980s before they met.

She told Vanity Fair in 2015: ‘When I met Bruce, he told me he had used hormones in the early ’80s.

“This was a conversation that took place in the early 1990s. So what he told me happened ten years earlier, and he never really explained it.”

In her 2017 memoir The Secrets Of My Life, Caitlyn claimed that Kris knew about Caitlyn’s “gender issues” during their marriage.

Caitlyn wrote: ‘I tell Kris about my gender issues before I make love to her…

“This will always be a topic of discussion between Kris and I about the extent to which she might intuitively think about my gender issues. She insists she was surprised by my eventual transition to Caitlyn.

“I told her I had dressed like a woman, and she knew I did because I did it in front of her several times after we got married.”

A source said: “Caitlyn will always have love for Kris, and even after the divorce – which had absolutely nothing to do with the transition – she has really regretted not speaking to Kris in person first.”

Candid: It comes after Caitlyn revealed she and Kris don’t really speak to each other anymore, eight years after their divorce

Kris seemed to give a different version of events in her Vanity Fair interview when she said, “Why would you want to get married and have kids if this is what you wanted since you were a little boy?…Why would you do this don’t explain it all to me?’

It comes after Caitlyn revealed she and Kris don’t really speak to each other anymore, eight years after their divorce.

Caitlyn appeared on ITV’s This Morning and said: ‘Well Kris, I’m never really talking to anymore. Yes, it’s sad.

“If there’s any communication, my manager talks to her and when you have as many children as I do, you’re closer to some than others… I definitely see them and we do this and that.

“I’m a lot closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don’t really keep in touch with her anymore. It’s a little sad because we’ve been through a lot.”

House Of Kardashian is a three-part documentary series premiering on Sky in the UK in October.