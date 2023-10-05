Azerbaijan seeks EU-mediated talks with Armenia

NNA -nbsp;Azerbaijan expressed readiness for new negotiations one day after it refused to join peace talks with Armenia in Spain after other parties opposed participation in Tuuml;rkiye.

quot;Azerbaijan stands ready for tripartite meetings in Brussels soon in the format of the European Union, Azerbaijan and Armenia,quot; presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said on Thursday.

He added that President Ilham Aliyev turned down a meeting with the Armenian leader on the sideline of a European summit in Granada quot;due to Francersquo;s biased actions and militarization policy that seriously undermine regional peace and stability in the South Caucasus.quot;

The talks in Granada, Spain would include Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, EU, French, and German leaders. Azerbaijan insisted on Tuuml;rkiyersquo;s participation, but Germany and France strongly opposed it, Azerbaijani news agencies reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the presidential administration. Baku said it does not see the need to participate in negotiations of this format after pro-Armenian statements by French officials, a visit by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to Armenia, statements about the supply of weapons and ammunition, and accusations against Azerbaijan by EU Council President Charles Michel. quot;Azerbaijan does not need such a format. Baku sees no need to discuss the problems of the region with countries far from the region,quot; the Azerbaijani Presidency was quoted as saying.

Hajiyev said that they welcomed the tripartite Brussels process but condemned France.

quot;Due to Francersquo;s biased actions and militarization policy that seriously undermine regional peace and stability in the South Caucasus and put at risk European Unionrsquo;s overall policy towards the region regardless of Bakursquo;s official insistence, and not agreeing to the participation of Tuuml;rkiye, as a regional country, in the pentalateral meeting, Azerbaijan has decided to not participate in the Granada meeting. We also supported the participation of Spain as the host country in this format. In some international media resources, it is incorrectly presented as Azerbaijanrsquo;s refusal to talk with Armenia. Azerbaijan stands ready for tripartite meetings in Brussels soon in the format of the European Union, Azerbaijan and Armenia.quot;

quot;At the same time, Azerbaijan supports direct and bilateral dialogue and negotiations on normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia along with the peace treaty talks. I take this opportunity to congratulate our colleagues and friends from Spain on the successful organization of the meeting of the European Political Community in Granada and thank them for their intention to contribute to the Armenia-Azerbaijan dialogue as the host country,quot; he said on a social media post.

A five-way meeting in Granada would focus on peace between two old foes in conflict since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. France, home to a large Armenian diaspora, is among the major backers of Yerevan and offered military aid to Armenia earlier this week, to the chagrin of Baku, which wrestled back its territory ndash; Karabakh ndash; from the country after a brief war three years ago. Azerbaijan also complained that France was not neutral while mediating the conflict after French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna accused Azerbaijan of a quot;blockadequot; and quot;forced displacementquot; of Armenians in Karabakh.–agenciesnbsp;

