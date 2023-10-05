(UPDATE) Syria Vows Revenge as Dozens are Killed in Drone Strike on Military Academy Graduation

NNA – At least 54 people were killed and 125 wounded in a drone strike on a graduation ceremony at a Syrian military academy, local news reports said Thursday.nbsp;

ldquo;Armed terrorist organizations supported by well-known international parties this afternoon targeted the graduation ceremony of military college officer students in Homs with drones carrying explosive ammunition immediately after the ceremony ended, resulting in the death of a number of martyrs,rdquo; Syriarsquo;s militarynbsp;said in a statementnbsp;published by state news agency SANA.

It didnrsquo;t name the parties responsible for the attack.

Photos from the graduation showed hundreds of civilians packed into a parade ground in Homs, in Western Syria, prior to the drone strike.

The military said the attack killed ldquo;civilians and soldiers,rdquo; with ldquo;dozens of wounded, including critical injuries among the invited families, including women and children, in addition to a number of college students participating in the graduation.rdquo;–agenciesnbsp;

