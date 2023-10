NNA – Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Bukhari, on Thursday welcomed head of the ldquo;Dignity Movementrdquo;, MP Faisal Karami.nbsp;

During the meeting, the pair reviewed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, ways to strengthen them, and the latest local developments, especially vis-a-vis the presidential dossier.nbsp;

A number of other issues of common interest were also discussed.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.