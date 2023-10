NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Thursday welcomed in Yarzeh MP Ahmed Al-Khair, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general affairs.

The Army Commander also welcomed Egyptian military attacheacute; in Lebanon, Brigadier General Ahmed Muhammad Hosni Ali Abdel Maqsoud, who paid him a farewell visit and introduced him to his successor, Colonel Amr Khalil Tawfiq Shaheen.

==========R.H.