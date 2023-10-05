Boujikian supervises Ministry of Industry’s campaign to shutdown unlicensed factories, permitless Syrian employees

NNA – The Ministry of Industryrsquo;s regional department employees on Thursday kicked off a campaign to shutdown factories which operate without a legal license or employ Syrians and foreign workers who donrsquo;t possess work permits or legal papers.

Caretaker Minister of Industry, George Boujikian, supervised the campaign that was launched earlier on Thursday morning in the industrial cities of Zahle and Roumieh, giving instructions for ldquo;accurate, and quick implementation in all governorates and districts without exception.rdquo;

Moreover, Boujikian emphasized quot;the Ministry#39;s seriousness in proceeding with this campaign in an attempt to purify the industrial sector from violations and the groups that have unjustly invaded it.quot;

quot;In the meantime, the Ministry doesnrsquo;t plan to announce the names of the factories that have been shutdown, pending a complete collection of data,rdquo; the Industry Minister said.nbsp;

ldquo;Our role is to deter aggressors against the law, safeguard Lebanonrsquo;s reputation and peoplersquo;s interests, and hold those breaching the law accountable,rdquo; he concluded.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.