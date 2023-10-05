Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    Cassidy Hutchinson Reveals Trump’s Greatest Fear: Poison Ketchup

    Cassidy Hutchinson Reveals Trump's Greatest Fear: Poison Ketchup

    Cassidy Hutchinson is not done airing out the sordid, amusing, sometimes confounding things she witnessed while working under Donald Trump. The former White House aide, whose book Enough is leading American sales, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live and spent much of her time explaining, of all things, the former president’s apparent inability to eat lunch like a normal person.

    Hutchinson’s testimony during last year’s January 6 hearings instantly went viral and, as Jimmy Kimmel put it on Wednesday night, “cast serious doubt on the highly professional, by-the-book reputation of the Trump administration.” Among other damning accusations, Hutchinson recalled a time when Trump threw his lunch against the wall in a fit of rage.

    But apparently, that’s not even the half of it; even Trump’s ketchup allegedly has to pass muster.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

