Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    News

    Judge Tries to Stop Trump From Hiding His Money

    By

    Oct 5, 2023 , , , ,
    Judge Tries to Stop Trump From Hiding His Money

    Mike Segar/Reuters

    The judge who doomed Donald Trump’s family business last week took an aggressive and preemptive step on Wednesday to ensure the former president can’t secretly shift assets to salvage his real estate empire.

    In an order that was posted on the fourth day of the former president’s bank fraud trial, Justice Arthur F. Engoron commanded that the Trumps identify any corporations they have—and come clean about any plans to move around money in an attempt to hide or keep their wealth.

    It’s a powerful maneuver meant to counter the sort of underhanded moves Trump has displayed so far during the three-year investigation.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Study uncovers states with the most significant decrease in property owners since 2000: Examining the decline of American homeownership

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Unraveling the Mystery: The Science Behind Millennium Bridge’s Wobbling – London’s Iconic Crossing Temporarily Closed for Urgent Repairs

    Oct 5, 2023
    News Politics

    Court picks new Alabama congressional map that will likely flip one seat to Democrats

    Oct 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Study uncovers states with the most significant decrease in property owners since 2000: Examining the decline of American homeownership

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Unraveling the Mystery: The Science Behind Millennium Bridge’s Wobbling – London’s Iconic Crossing Temporarily Closed for Urgent Repairs

    Oct 5, 2023
    News Politics

    Court picks new Alabama congressional map that will likely flip one seat to Democrats

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    A GOP congressman said Gaetz got ‘schooled by AOC’ when he ousted McCarthy: ‘I can’t believe he’s that stupid’

    Oct 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy