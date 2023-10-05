Court picks new Alabama congressional map that will likely flip one seat to Democrats

A federal court has picked Alabama’s new congressional map, which will likely result in an additional Black — and Democratic — member in the delegation.

The new map came after the same panel of federal judges twice found that lines drawn by the GOP-dominated legislature likely violated the Voting Rights Act by weakening the power of Black voters. The court’s decision means these lines will likely be used for at least the 2024 elections, though Alabama Republicans have vowed to fight them for future cycles.

The map gives greater electoral power to Black residents, who make up about one-quarter of the state’s population. And it will very likely mean Republicans lose one seat in their thin majority, imperiling their already tenuous hold on the lower chamber even before battleground districts come into play.

Alabama is the first state this year to get new congressional lines, but others — including North Carolina — are expected to be redrawn by the end of the year.