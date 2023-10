NNA – United Arab Emirates President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Thursday welcomed Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Lebanese Ambassador to the UAE, Fouad Chehab Dandan, partook in the meeting, which also witnessed the presence of the Secretary General of the Emirati Supreme National Security Council, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, and Emirati Minister of State, Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar.

