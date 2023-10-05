Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    News

    Cops Nab Person of Interest in Fatal Knifing of Brooklyn Activist

    By

    Oct 5, 2023 , , , , ,
    Cops Nab Person of Interest in Fatal Knifing of Brooklyn Activist

    NYPD

    Police have taken a person of interest into custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of a young community activist in Brooklyn earlier this week, according to multiple reports.

    Ryan Carson, 32, was standing at a bus stop with his girlfriend on Monday when he was confronted by a man who suddenly stabbed him in the chest in an unprovoked attack. Distressing surveillance footage showed Carson crumple to the ground as his attacker lunged for and spit at his girlfriend before fleeing.

    Law enforcement sources cited in multiple reports on Thursday said an 18-year-old man named Brian Dowling has been taken into custody. The news comes just a day after cops said a “mentally disturbed” man had been identified as a person of interest in the case.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Biden to continue Trump-era policy to build more Mexico border wall

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Sexual Harassment in Hollywood Remains Pervasive, Says #MeToo-Era Survey

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Samsung just turned its soundbar into a SmartThings hub

    Oct 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Biden to continue Trump-era policy to build more Mexico border wall

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Sexual Harassment in Hollywood Remains Pervasive, Says #MeToo-Era Survey

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Samsung just turned its soundbar into a SmartThings hub

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    The housing market is following a similar playbook from the 1980s when mortgage rates doubled. Here’s what it could mean for homebuyers today.

    Oct 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy