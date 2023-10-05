Cops Nab Person of Interest in Fatal Knifing of Brooklyn Activist

NYPD

Police have taken a person of interest into custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of a young community activist in Brooklyn earlier this week, according to multiple reports.

Ryan Carson, 32, was standing at a bus stop with his girlfriend on Monday when he was confronted by a man who suddenly stabbed him in the chest in an unprovoked attack. Distressing surveillance footage showed Carson crumple to the ground as his attacker lunged for and spit at his girlfriend before fleeing.

Law enforcement sources cited in multiple reports on Thursday said an 18-year-old man named Brian Dowling has been taken into custody. The news comes just a day after cops said a “mentally disturbed” man had been identified as a person of interest in the case.

