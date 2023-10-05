Kevin Costner’s Two-Part ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ Sets Summer 2024 Dates

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kevin Costner’s next Western epic is about real estate for next summer. Two-part feature from the Yellowstone star Horizon: an American saga will bow via New Line in June and August next year.

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 bows on June 28, 2024. It will be followed two months later by Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 on August 16, 2024.

Costner directs and stars opposite a cast that includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt, Jamie Campbell Bower.

Costner produces with Howard Kaplan and Mark Gillard.