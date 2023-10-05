OnlyFans announces partnership with PFL to host behind-the-scenes content from MMA fighters – including Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh

OnlyFans currently claims to host content from over 100 MMA fighters

Now the website says it has a formal deal with the PFL to promote four fighters

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

OnlyFans has announced a cross-promotion with the Professional Fighters League to share behind-the-scenes training footage of four fighters, including Muhammad Ali’s grandson, in the weeks leading up to the PFL World Championship in November

The website already features adult content from several well-known fighters, but has now partnered with the PFL for images considered less risky.

“OnlyFans is excited to announce our partnership with the PFL and welcome their fighters to our creator community,” Keily Blair, CEO of OnlyFans, said in a statement.

“Collaborations like this demonstrate the power of our platform to connect athletes with their fans. OnlyFans gives the PFL a new platform to grow their global fanbase through exclusive MMA content, and help their fighters generate additional revenue beyond their sporting achievements.”

Fighters who will share training videos on OnlyFans include: Biaggio Ali Walsh, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Amber Leibrock and Kaytlin ‘Katniss’ Neil.

Biaggio Ali Walsh kicks Ed Davis during the PFL Playoffs 3 on August 23

Kaytlin Neil prepares to fight Brazil’s Maira Mazar at PFL 2023 week 8

Amber Leibrock is preparing to fight Russia’s Marina Mokhnatkina in August

A PFL spokesperson did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

According to the website, more than 100 professional fighters are already creating content for OnlyFans.

Most famously, the UFC’s Paige VanZant took a sabbatical from MMA to post content for OnlyFans, where she claims she made more money in one day than she ever did fighting.

“OnlyFans has definitely been my biggest source of income, I would say combined, in my fighting career,” she told Barstool Sports. “I think I made more money in 24 hours from OnlyFans than I made in my entire fighting career combined.”

Of course, VanZant produced adult content for OnlyFans, while Ali Walsh & Co. appears to have made no such commitment.