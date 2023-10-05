Sexual Harassment in Hollywood Remains Pervasive, Says #MeToo-Era Survey

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sexual abuse and harassment of employees remains widespread in Hollywood, but progress has been made, according to a survey by WIF (formerly known as Women in Film).

The poll was completed last month, to mark the sixth anniversary of the election The New York Times‘ exposé on Harvey Weinstein that sparked the #MeToo movement and exposed abuse and mistreatment surrounding a toxic workplace culture in Hollywood.

“Six years ago, our sector was forced to reckon with its failures and abuses. To provide resources and support to those affected, WIF launched the helpline. While we have seen improvements in the industry in recent years, there is no denying that discrimination, harassment and other misconduct are still widespread,” Kirsten Schaffer, CEO of WIF, said in a statement.

The latest WIF survey found that 59 percent of respondents agreed that the culture around sexual assault, harassment and misconduct in Hollywood workplaces had improved in the year since WIF released a #MeToo-era anniversary report in September 2022 . At the same time, 46.2 percent of respondents say they or someone they know has experienced abuse or misconduct while working in the entertainment industry in the past year.

That marked a 33.7 percent decline in the number of people reporting offensive incidents in the workplace in the year since WIF conducted the 2022 survey. At the same time, workplace harassment, especially against women who experience unwanted sexual attention, remains too common in Hollywood.

“I worked for a company that employed mainly men. My appearance, outfits and weight were always a topic of discussion,” said one respondent, who wished to remain anonymous. For people affected by the current work stoppages in Hollywood, the number of people reporting that they had been sexually assaulted or harassed at work in the past year dropped to 40.4 percent.

“Although the numbers have improved, the results and anonymous anecdotes show that abuse and misconduct is still widespread in our sector,” the WIF survey said in its commentary alongside the polls. WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer added: “WIF has been fighting for gender equality in Hollywood and beyond for 50 years, and we will continue this kind of 1:1 community engagement to hold a mirror up to our industry and demand industry-wide accountability . .”

Many WIF survey respondents highlighted abuse and harassment by men in senior positions of power, despite the #MeToo campaign’s efforts to raise awareness and reduce sexual misconduct. “He treated me like a child and was irritable in his communication. I was always on eggshells with him and it made me incredibly uncomfortable. I was the only one he behaved like that towards and I was the only woman,” one respondent replied anonymously.

Between September 11 and 22, 2023, WIF surveyed all 266 entertainment industry respondents for the survey, of which approximately 95.4 percent identified as women. Another 1.9 percent of respondents identified as male, and 2.7 percent identified as non-binary or another gender.

While key findings point to improvements in the industry, those who responded to the WIF survey remain deeply affected by the widespread incidence of sexual assault and harassment – ​​and possible resulting career damage – while not being particularly hopeful for safer workplaces in Hollywood .

“I was fired from the first job I ever had after asking why my male counterpart made more money than me, being sexually assaulted on the first set I ever worked on, and being sent illegal photos of talent on a show what I was working on. I strongly feel that #MeToo has done nothing more than teach men how to better hide their behavior,” said one respondent in an anonymous quote.