Controversy Surrounds Australian Soccer Team’s Game in Conflict-Ridden Myanmar amid AFC Cup

An Australian A-League soccer team has been criticized for playing a soccer match in war-torn Myanmar, contrary to official government travel advice, with some observers calling the move dangerous.

Key points: Asian Football Confederation schedules match in crisis-hit Myanmar

Activists raise concerns over Shan United owner and business ties to military

Calls are made for Shan United’s visas to be rejected ahead of Australia match

The Macarthur Bulls, a team from South West Sydney, beat Myanmar side Shan United 3-0 in an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup match held at Thuwunna Stadium almost empty Yangon at the end of September.

Human rights groups have raised concerns about Shan United’s ownership and links to companies controlled by Myanmar’s military junta, including one sanctioned by Australia.

There are now calls for Shan United players to be denied visas to Australia ahead of an upcoming match on November 30.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) continues to advise Australians “not to travel” to Myanmar “due to ongoing civil unrest, armed conflict and unstable security environment” following the 2021 military coup.

“Violence, including explosions and attacks, can occur anywhere and at any time, including in Yangon,” the Smartraveller advisory says, adding that attacks can be planned against locations frequented by foreigners and that Australians risk being arbitrarily detained.

“We encourage all Australians to heed this advice,” DFAT told the ABC.

The ABC understands DFAT officials have spoken to Macarthur Football Club management and Football Australia to reiterate official government travel advice.

Myanmar has not been excluded from international competitions and its women’s team recently faced Vietnam in the Southeast Asian Games.(Reuters: Chalinee Thirasupa)

In a statement, Macarthur said it was a member of Football Australia, the Asian Football Confederation and therefore FIFA.

“As such, we operate within rules and regulations adopted and implemented by the governance of these organizations,” the club said.

Football Australia requested that the match be moved to a neutral venue, but this was refused.(Macarthur Bulls)

Football Australia told the ABC that if Macarthur had not played the match in Yangon, the club would have been forced to withdraw from the competition.

“Macarthur FC and Football Australia have formally requested that the match be moved to neutral territory, taking into account DFAT travel advice. The club has also offered to cover the costs of this move, but the request has been refused.” , said a Football Australia spokesperson.

“Having exhausted these alternatives, the club has made the decision to play this match as scheduled and drawn.

“Football Australia arranged security in line with other past football events played overseas and no incidents occurred while the team was in Yangon for a short period.”

The CBA understands that fines may also be imposed: three A-League teams participated in the AFC Asian Champions League in Qatar in 2020 despite COVID-19 concerns as they faced a fine of $300,000 and a two-year suspension from the tournament if they withdraw.

“What were football leaders thinking?

Sean Turnell, an Australian economist who was arbitrarily detained by Myanmar’s military junta for more than 650 days, told the ABC that the decision to play football in the country where he was imprisoned was questionable.

“I think it’s incredibly reckless for an Australian football team to go to Myanmar,” he said.

“It is politically unwise – the visit can be used by the regime to suggest international acceptance – but also for security reasons.”

Sean Turnell and his wife Ha Vu were reunited last year after his arrest in Myanmar.(ABC News: Brendan Esposito)

Chris Sidoti, a member of the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar, said this was surprising given the “absolutely appalling” security situation in the country.

“This Australian football team traveled to Yangon – a place where killings and bombings occur daily – against the advice of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade,” he said.

“Really, what were the football leaders thinking? This put their team at very high risk.”

More than 4,000 people have been killed and more than 24,000 arrested since the February 1, 2021 coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (Burma).

But Mr Sidoti said even if it had been safe, it would still be inappropriate.

“Holding a football match in Yangon is really cooperating with the military and relying on the military, because you cannot enter Yangon International Airport without the approval of the military,” he said. he declared.

DFAT said the Australian government “strongly condemns the ongoing repression and violence by the Myanmar regime”.

The AFC has been contacted for comment.

Shan United’s “buddy” property

Activist group Justice For Myanmar has raised concerns about the owner of Shan United and its ties to military-controlled businesses.

Shan United is owned by Kun Naung Myint Wai, chairman of Wa Minn Corporation.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing pictured with Shan United FC president Kun Naung Myint Wai in 2019. (Facebook: Shan United FC)

The Wa Minn Corporation is the developer of the Manawhari shopping complex, which sits on land leased from the Ministry of Defense, according to data from the Myanmar Investment Commission last updated in 2019 and published by Distributed Denial of Secrets, a journalism organization specializing in transparency and data.

The Ministry of Defense was sanctioned by the United States since June this year in the face of atrocities committed by the military regime.

Data last updated in 2018 also shows that Kun Naung Myint Wai’s name appears as an investor on the Yangon Riverview Complex, on land owned by the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC).

The MEC is a military-controlled entity subject to targeted financial sanctions from Australia since February this year.

It is unclear whether payments to the Defense Ministry and the MEC continued after the coup and sanctions, although the Manawhari project is listed as “ongoing” on Wa Minn’s website.

Wa Minn Corporation was contacted with questions about Kun Naung Myint Wai’s involvement in the projects, but the ABC did not receive a response by deadline.

“As a company with business ties to the Myanmar military, Wa Minn Group should be targeted for sanctions and its employees, including the Shan United football team, should be denied visas to Australia” , said Yadanar Maung, spokesperson for Justice For Myanmar.

“As a member of the AFC, Football Australia should take a stand for democracy in Myanmar by pushing for a ban on Myanmar teams while the military’s illegal coup attempt continues. “

The president of the Myanmar Football Federation, Zaw Zaw, is vice-president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Zaw Zaw is also the chairman of Max Myanmar. A 2019 UN fact-finding mission report on Myanmar found that he donated nearly $1 million in 2017 to the military to build a fence along the border between Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The mission found that funding for the border wall “played a critical role in the inhumane act of preventing Rohingya from accessing their home country” and said Max Myanmar officials should be subject to of investigation with a view to possible criminal prosecution for aiding or abetting the persecution of the Rohingya. and other inhumane acts.

Calls for visa denial and new sanctions

The Australia-based Myanmar Campaign Network is calling for an additional tranche of sanctions against Myanmar.

Tasneem Roc (left) says Australia should impose more sanctions on Myanmar.(Provided: Tasneem Roc)

“This is a crucial time for Australia to act decisively and sanction these financial institutions and their friends,” said campaigner Tasneem Roc.

Mr Sidoti, who has studied military trade relations as part of the UN fact-finding mission and the Special Advisory Council, said the cronies operate by enriching the army and enrich themselves at their own expense. round.

“This football club would not operate in this way, and the football club owner’s company would not operate so profitably in Myanmar without close cooperation with the military – I can say this with certainty,” he said. -he declares. .

“This is how crony business works in Myanmar. And it’s mutually rewarding for both the military and the entrepreneurs behind these businesses.”

Chris Sidoti says playing football in Myanmar risks legitimizing the junta.(Four corners)

He endorsed calls from Justice For Myanmar and the Myanmar Campaign Network for Shan United visas to be rejected.

The Home Office said it considered visa applications on a case-by-case basis.

“The visas should definitely be refused and the match should definitely not take place,” Mr Sidoti said.

“It’s outrageous to think that an official Myanmar football team is about to come to Australia, when you know what is happening in that country.”