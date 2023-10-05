On Wednesday, an unidentified man was apprehended at the Wisconsin Capitol for carrying a handgun and expressing a desire to meet with Governor Tony Evers. Subsequently, after being released on bail, he returned to the Capitol later that night, this time armed with a rifle.

The initial encounter occurred around 2 p.m. on Wednesday when the man, shirtless and accompanied by a leashed dog, approached the security desk outside the governor’s office in Madison. According to Tatyana Warrick, a spokesperson for the Department of Administration, the man refused to depart until he met with the Democratic governor.

Capitol police detained the individual without any complications and transported him to the Dane County Jail. He was taken into custody for openly carrying a firearm within the Capitol, which is prohibited by law. The handgun was confiscated as evidence, and the dog was entrusted to the City of Madison Animal Control.

Following his release from jail, the same individual reappeared outside the Capitol at approximately 9 p.m., this time armed with a loaded AK-47 style rifle. Once again, he requested to see the governor. In response to a “concerning statement” made, officers took him into custody shortly before midnight.

“Capitol Police and City of Madison Police Department officers began a dialogue with the person,” a statement read. “A consent search of his backpack was conducted and revealed a collapsible police-style baton, which is illegal as the man did not have a valid concealed carry permit.”

Capitol Police seized the rifle as part of this process, and he was subjected to a psychiatric evaluation, as indicated in the statement.

The post Man With Handgun Seeking Gov. Tony Evers Arrested At Wisconsin Capitol, Returns Later With Rifle appeared first on Breaking911.