Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    News

    Ethics Watchdog Files Complaint Over Nancy Mace Soliciting Donations on Fox

    By

    Oct 5, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Ethics Watchdog Files Complaint Over Nancy Mace Soliciting Donations on Fox

    Drew Angerer

    Campaign for Accountability, a liberal non-profit ethics watchdog group, filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics on Thursday over GOP Rep. Nancy Mace’s recent request for campaign funds during a Fox Business interview.

    Mace, one of the seven House Republicans who voted alongside Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, was standing in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda when she urged Fox viewers to donate to her campaign website, violating House ethics rules prohibiting the solicitation of campaign contributions in federal buildings.

    The South Carolina lawmaker has actively sought to raise cash off of her vote to dethrone McCarthy, sending out fundraising emails immediately after the now-former speaker was removed from his post on Tuesday.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Jessica Biel gets handsy with Justin Timberlake as they pack on the PDA during romantic vacation in Venice

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Canberra Develops ‘Drone Killers’, Simone Biles Achieves Historic Feats in Gymnastics, and Seaweed Undergoes a Phenomenal Transformation: Weekly News Quiz

    Oct 5, 2023
    News Politics

    Josh Shapiro’s star is rising. But trouble may be brewing back at home.

    Oct 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Jessica Biel gets handsy with Justin Timberlake as they pack on the PDA during romantic vacation in Venice

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Canberra Develops ‘Drone Killers’, Simone Biles Achieves Historic Feats in Gymnastics, and Seaweed Undergoes a Phenomenal Transformation: Weekly News Quiz

    Oct 5, 2023
    News Politics

    Josh Shapiro’s star is rising. But trouble may be brewing back at home.

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    ServiceNow CMO Michael Park on fusing B2B marketing with purpose: Video

    Oct 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy