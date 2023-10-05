Ethics Watchdog Files Complaint Over Nancy Mace Soliciting Donations on Fox

Drew Angerer

Campaign for Accountability, a liberal non-profit ethics watchdog group, filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics on Thursday over GOP Rep. Nancy Mace’s recent request for campaign funds during a Fox Business interview.

Mace, one of the seven House Republicans who voted alongside Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, was standing in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda when she urged Fox viewers to donate to her campaign website, violating House ethics rules prohibiting the solicitation of campaign contributions in federal buildings.

The South Carolina lawmaker has actively sought to raise cash off of her vote to dethrone McCarthy, sending out fundraising emails immediately after the now-former speaker was removed from his post on Tuesday.

