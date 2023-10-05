Masters Of The Air first look: Austin Butler stars as a WWII airman in a new miniseries produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg

<!–

Austin Butler was seen in several first images from the upcoming war drama miniseries Masters Of The Air which was released on Thursday.

The 32-year-old actor was seen as Major Gale Cleven. Also pictured were his costars Barry Keoghan and Callum Turner.

The artist, who is also preparing for the wide release of an upcoming motorcycle film, leads the cast of the program, which includes Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg among the executive producers.

The show is based on the book Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought The Air War Against Nazi Germany by Donald L. Miller, which was originally published in 2007.

The project entered the development phase in 2012 and was officially confirmed to be in the works the following year.

Masters Of The Air premieres on January 26, 2024.

Masters Of The Air was also developed to complement HBO’s highly successful WWII shows Band Of Brothers and The Pacific.

The show centers on the members of the 100th Bomb Group, also known as the Bloody Hundredth, who flew dangerous air raid missions while fighting the forces of Nazi Germany.

Although the project was initially set to premiere on HBO, it was later shopped around and eventually landed on Apple TV+.

Butler, Keoghan and Callum were revealed to have been added to the project in early 2021.

Other cast members, including James Murray, Anthony Boyle and Nate Mann, were added during the year.

Principal photography for the series began in February 2021 and took place in various locations around England.

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga, best known for his work on No Time To Die and True Detective, directed four of the miniseries’ nine episodes.

Executive producer Gary Goetzman issued a press release via Deadline where he opened up about the focus of the show.

He stated: ‘Masters Of The Air is a tribute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who through their courage and brotherhood helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II.’

The entertainment industry figure continued, “Tom and Steven have always wanted to cinematically visualize what our author Don Miller has called this ‘unique event in the history of warfare.’

Goetzman concluded by saying, “We’re thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story.”

