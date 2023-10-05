Trump Files Motion To Dismiss 2020 Election Subversion Case, Citing Presidential Immunity

Donald Trump’s legal team is attempting to have the federal election subversion case in Washington dismissed. Their argument, presented to a judge on Thursday, asserts that the former president is shielded from prosecution for his actions during his tenure in office.

“Breaking 234 years of precedent, the incumbent administration has charged President Trump for acts that lie not just within the ‘outer perimeter,’ but at the heart of his official responsibilities as President,” a court document says. “In doing so, the prosecution does not, and cannot, argue that President Trump’s efforts to ensure election integrity, and to advocate for the same, were outside the scope of his duties.”

This is a breaking news update.

