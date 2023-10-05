X Removes Headlines From Link Previews | Here’s Why:

Glad you made it! X, previously known as Twitter, has implemented a modification in its interface — leaving some users confused. The platform no longer shows headlines when articles are shared. Instead, the app now shows only the featured image associated with the article and the image itself is the link.

Musk says he personally initiated this change, believing it would significantly enhance the visual appeal of posts on X. The billionaire has also encouraged journalists to publish their content directly on the platform, instead of directing readers to their website.

Under the revised format, linked articles are represented by an image, accompanied by text in the lower left-hand corner identifying the link’s domain. To access the full article, users must click on the image, potentially leading to some user confusion.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Plane Crashes Through Roof of Oregon Home, Killing 2 And Injuring 1 https://t.co/sixrudELZS

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 5, 2023

Musk has made major changes since his takeover of Twitter and has said he intends to evolve the app into ‘X, the Everything App.’

