US stocks trade lower as investors look ahead to Friday jobs data

US stocks moved slightly lower on Thursday as investors looked ahead to the September jobs report on Friday.

Wall Street hopes to see a softer picture of the labor market, which could influence the Fed to dial back interest rates.

Friday’s jobs report is expected to show a 170,000 increase in payrolls, according to economists polled by Dow Jones, slightly lower than the 187,000 payrolls reported in August.

Weekly jobless data on Thursday came in slightly stronger than expected at 207,000, below the anticipated 210,000.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond dipped to 4.716%, but is still hovering at 16-year highs.

Here’s where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Thursday:

S&P 500: 4,258.19, down 0.13%Dow Jones Industrial Average: 33,119.57, down 0.03% (9.98 points)Nasdaq Composite: 13,219.83, down 0.12%

Here’s what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped 2.16% to $82.40 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, slipped 1.94% to $84.15 a barrel. Gold fell 0.07% to $1,820.14 per ounce. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond eased 2 basis points to 4.71%. Bitcoin slipped 0.97% to $27,523.

