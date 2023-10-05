Jessica Biel gets handsy with Justin Timberlake as they pack on the PDA during romantic vacation in Venice

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Justin Timberlake received a tender touch from his wife Jessica Biel on Thursday as the couple continued their romantic vacation in Italy.

Looking more in love than ever, the husband-and-wife duo were spotted hopping on a boat and heading out across the water.

It looks like they’re still in the mood for long-term love, as the 42-year-old pop star and 41-year-old Emmy-nominated actress will celebrate 12 years of marriage later this month.

The parents of Silas, eight, and Phineas, three, married on October 19, 2012 in Italy.

The lovebirds looked casual during their excursion in Venice, with the former NSYNC member wearing jeans ripped at the knees with a white T-shirt.

He wore a light brown short-sleeved shirt unbuttoned over the T-shirt and covered his hair with a white cap.

The Cry Me a River hitmaker carried a white tote bag in one hand and a black and blue duffel bag over the other shoulder.

His wife was equally casual in a loose, cropped white T-shirt and light wash jeans.

The Candy star wore her long brown hair parted in the middle and flowing down her back, and sunglasses.

She was carrying a black crossbody bag and a large, black smartwatch.

Jessica was also photographed sitting in the window of her hotel in the same outfit.

She hugged her husband as they walked away from the window together.

Over the weekend the couple hosted a much-loved exhibition in Rome, where they shopped, visited the catacombs and visited the famous Trevi Fountain.

The Bad Teacher actor was even seen throwing a coin into the fountain to make a wish, which is a tradition in Trevi.

The couple’s journey comes as Joey Fatone was caught off guard when Timberlake left NSYNC to pursue a solo career more than 21 years ago.

He told Yahoo Entertainment that he was more blindsided by Justin leaving the band than by the band’s eventual breakup.

“I was more blindsided when he came out with music and didn’t know he was going to do a real album/tour thing,” the 46-year-old said.

He also had the impression that the Can’t Stop the Feeling singer would not leave the band permanently.

It was more like, “Hey, I’m going to make some music, and then we’ll get back together” — that was it,” Fatone told the outlet.