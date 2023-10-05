George Santos’ Former Campaign Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy Charge

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer pleaded guilty on Thursday to a single count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., some eight months after she resigned amid extensive allegations of brazen and seemingly endless financial irregularities by her truth-averse boss.

Nancy Marks entered the plea around 4 p.m. in the same Central Islip, New York federal courthouse where Santos in May pleaded not guilty to a 13-count indictment accusing him of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress. Prosecutors say they have so far amassed more than 80,000 pages of materials to use as evidence against Santos.

Marks implicated Santos in court, telling a judge that the Republican, under her guidance, submitted bogus campaign finance reports to make it appear he had more donors than reality, the Associated Press reported.

