Emily Ratajkowski shares sexy flashback photos where she models a skimpy Inamorata bikini on a beach in Brazil

Emily Ratajkowski left jaws dropping as she posed in a colorful bikini while promoting her brand Inamorata in flashback photos shared to Instagram on Thursday.

The My Body author, 32 – who recently made a statement in a figure-hugging mini dress during an outing in New York – celebrated the “latest addition” to her collaborative collection with Mirror Palais.

In the assortment of photos, the mother-of-one donned a statement swimsuit from the line and showed off her toned physique as she wore the Caraiva pattern triangle bikini top, which costs $90, according to the official website.

The former Nickelodeon actress also wore a matching thong bikini, which can also be purchased for $90.

Her long locks were parted in the middle and flowed effortlessly down her shoulders naturally in light waves.

In the images – which were uploaded to Inamorata’s main Instagram page – another model wore a similar bikini made from a Foguinho pattern with shades such as red, blue and yellow.

Emily struck some of her favorite poses as she spent time on the sandy shore as the waves crashed next to her.

Behind her, a variety of buildings and mountains bordered the beach on the partly cloudy day.

The other model who joined Ratajkowski could be seen taking pictures of the beauty with a camera, and at one point he could also be seen spraying sunscreen on Emily as the sun shone down on them.

In the caption of the post, the star wrote: ‘That’s right… we just made one last addition to our sold out @mirrorpalais collaboration. shop now.” She added the letters “BR” to show her fans that the photoshoot took place during a luxury getaway to Brazil.

Emily launched her swimwear and lingerie brand Inamorata in 2017 and opened up about her business during a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“Having my own business and working with a group of women that I love, who are my friends… that’s been so much fun,” she gushed to the outlet.

‘What I like now is that in my career I have more in my hands and control. Failures feel more like speed bumps than huge losses, and I feel less affected by other people saying no,” the media personality added.

Emily has had a busy schedule and recently took herself to visit Paris Fashion Week, which came to a close on Tuesday, October 3.

The star attended numerous events such as the star-studded BoF (Business of Fashion) 500 Gala held at the Shangri-La Hotel in the heart of the city.

Other celebrities were also seen at the glitzy event, including supermodel icon Naomi Campbell, Charli XCX, Florence Pugh and also Pharrell Williams.

Ratajkowski wore a black satin maxi skirt with an embroidered white stripe on the side and a black and cream jacket on top.

The outer piece had minimal patterning on the left side and a hood that rested on her head.

She was also spotted appearing at the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 runway show wearing a figure-hugging, sleeveless black dress that flowed to the floor.

Emily also celebrated her latest collaboration with Victoria’s Secret, not only starring in the brand’s campaign but also appearing in the Victoria’s Secret Tour ’23 film that was released late last month.

Other models were featured in the project such as Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Naomi Campbell.

During an interview with PopSugar in August, Emily opened up about working with the brand, saying, “I grew up looking at images of Gisele, Candace, Naomi and Adriana, so to be included alongside them in a campaign is just surreal.”

Keeping busy: The star attended numerous events such as the star-studded BoF (Business of Fashion) 500 Gala held at the Shangri-La Hotel in the heart of the city; seen in Paris at the end of September

Hard work: Emily also celebrated her latest collaboration with Victoria’s Secret, not only starring in the brand’s campaign but also appearing in the Victoria’s Secret Tour ’23 film

Motherhood: When she’s not busy traveling the world or working on various projects — like her High Low podcast — the star puts her main focus on raising her two-year-old son, Sylvester

“Those women were larger than life to me – and in many ways still are – and that’s what it means to be iconic. Their beauty and the images they produced with incredible photographers, designers and teams were and are so artistic. They represent so much,” she added.

“It’s exciting to be part of VS’s evolution and to work with their great team. I especially like the art direction behind this particular project. The women look so beautiful and strong in these portraits,” Ratajkowski explained.

When she’s not busy traveling the world or working on various projects — like her High Low podcast — the star puts her main focus on raising her two-year-old son, Sylvester.

Emily welcomed her son with ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she was married to from 2018 until filing for divorce in September 2022.