FedEx Plane ‘Crash-Landed’ At Tennessee Airport Before ‘Skidding Off’ Runway

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Three people emerged unharmed from a FedEx plane that crash-landed at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport on Wednesday night, as reported by the Chattanooga Fire Department.

At 11:04 p.m. on Wednesday, a distress call was received concerning a FedEx Boeing 757 plane encountering possible landing gear issues during its final approach to the airport.

Following several circling attempts, the aircraft completed its final descent and crash-landed, sliding off the runway, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. The plane touched down with its landing gear retracted and skidded into the airport’s grassy area, as confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

While there was smoke emanating from the engines, no fire ensued upon landing.

Public safety agencies rushed to the Chattanooga Regional Airport late Wed night after receiving reports that a FedEx757 was on its final approach with a landing gear failure. The call came in at 11:04 PM on 10/4/23. CFD, CPD and HCEMS quickly staged in position and waited. pic.twitter.com/QSINT3TNI4

— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) October 5, 2023

The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed that all three aboard the FedEx plane emerged uninjured and were able to exit the aircraft following the crash landing.

In a statement, FedEx said, “FedEx Express Flight 1376 from Chattanooga to Memphis experienced an issue just after takeoff on Wednesday evening. Our crew is safe, and any additional inquiries should be directed to the NTSB.”

The FAA will investigate the crash.

