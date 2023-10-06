Ex-USC Gynecologist Found Dead Before Sex Abuse Trial

Al Seib

A University of Southern California campus gynecologist accused of preying on patients for nearly three decades was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, according to his attorney.

George Tyndall was awaiting trial on 35 criminal counts of sexual assault—a fraction of the more than 17,000 potential victims cited in a series of lawsuits that resulted in settlements exceeding $1 billion. Tyndall was the only full-time gynecologist at USC’s student health clinic from 1989 to 2016, according to the Los Angeles Times, which won a Pulitzer Prize in 2019 for its investigation into Tyndall. He treated some 20,000 people during his first 10 years at the university, USC said in a civil court filing.

USC grad Daniella Mohazab, a patient who claimed Tyndall assaulted her in 2016, said reports of the 76-year-old’s demise came as welcome news.

