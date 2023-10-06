Fri. Oct 6th, 2023

    Trump is seriously considering pursuing a stint as House speaker

    Trump is seriously considering pursuing a stint as House speaker

    Former President Donald Trump.

    Scott Eisen/Getty Images

    Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House speaker last week.There are no rules that dictate the speaker must be a member of the House.Donald Trump confirmed that several GOP lawmakers have approached him about the position.

    Donald Trump said he would begrudgingly accept the role of House speaker for a “short period of time” if necessary, days after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the position.

    The former president told Fox News that several unnamed GOP lawmakers have approached him about the role.

    “They have asked me if I would take it for a short period of time for the party, until they come to a conclusion — I’m not doing it because I want to — I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision,” Trump told the outlet.

    There are no rules that dictate the Speaker must be a member of the House, but so far the position has always been filled in by a Congress member.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

