Many Australians unimpressed as Hollywood star Jason Momoa supports Voice to Parliament Yes vote with a powerful message

Hollywood superstar Jason Momoa has sparked division after sharing an Instagram post supporting the Indigenous Voice in Parliament.

The American actor – best known for his roles in Game of Thrones and as Aquaman – shared a video ad produced by Indigenous rapper Adam Briggspromoting efforts to enshrine the indigenous advisory body in the constitution.

In the clip, Briggs advises two young women at the pub, played by comedians Jenna Owen and Vic Zerbst, to research The Voice, leading them to agree that they will “just vote yes to that” because the details are ” quite clear.”

New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi had already shared the video, before Momoa shared it on his own account.

“#yes23 is a referendum that will take place in Australia on October 14. The aim is to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people a voice in parliament so they can weigh in on issues that affect their lives,” can -we read in the caption of the original message.

‘As simple as that. How do I know? I googled it. But many Australians are confused or panicked about what this means.

” Dont be ! This is a good thing! Just do good things! Also Google it, you lazy bastards.

Hollywood superstar Jason Momoa (pictured with ex-wife Lisa Bonet) has sparked division after sharing an Instagram post supporting Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

But the actor’s stance sparked fierce backlash among his fans, with some unhappy with his influence on Australian politics.

“Which country (that you are not from, that you do not know or that you are not a part of) will you wave next time? » one critic fumed.

“Stay out of Australian politics, mate. Do your thing in America and all that, but putting in your 5 cents in terms of voting Yes or No is not (for) you,” one commented.

“Stay in movies and out of Australian politics. What have you already done for our country? said another.

Others thanked Momoa — who has Hawaiian heritage that he represents on the world stage — for showing solidarity with Yes voters.

“The preparations for the referendum have been very difficult for our communities and it is actually very nice to receive encouragement from our indigenous brethren overseas,” one wrote.

I added another: “That’s yes from me. This will not affect me negatively and will give pride to the First Nations.

Australians began voting early ahead of referendum day on October 14.