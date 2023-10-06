Star Impeachment Witness Sued Cancer-Stricken Dad’s Charity

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

After a turbulent few days in the House and the astonishing backfire from last week’s impeachment inquiry—which even Republicans panned as an “unmitigated disaster”—the conservative lawmakers fixated on impeaching President Joe Biden are regrouping, still hopeful they can convince the public that, despite their own expert witnesses claiming otherwise, there does in fact exist some sort of evidence that will justify impeachment proceedings.

The GOP investigators running this show plan to regain the public’s trust in part through testimony from a person they’re holding up as star fact witness—a former associate of Hunter Biden named Tony Bobulinski.

Bobulinski first gained fame not for something he said, exactly, but for confirming the authenticity of an email he was copied on, where a Biden associate called Joe Biden “the big guy”—a phrase that has since been injected with undeserved notoriety, becoming something of a mantra in very online right-wing circles.

