Brooklyn Stabbing Suspect Brian Dowling, 18, Makes Court Appearance Following Murder Charge for Ryan Thoresen Carson

The teen accused of stabbing Brooklyn social justice activist Ryan Thoresen Carson to death appeared in court Thursday after being charged with first-degree murder.

Brian Dowling, 18, was brought before a Brooklyn Criminal Court judge shortly after walking out of an NYPD station in tears following his murder charge.

The teenager was seen crying as he was marched out of the station just hours after his arrest in Bedford Stuyvesant, where police also seized a knife believed to have been used in the attack.

He allegedly stabbed Carson in the heart at 3:50 a.m. Monday in a savage attack, captured on a surveillance camera, that broke out as the activist and his girlfriend waited for a bus.

Dowling, 18, was in court Thursday evening after being charged with first-degree murder

The suspected teen killer was seen attending his sentencing hearing Thursday evening at the Brooklyn Criminal Court in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn youth was described as ’emotionally disturbed’, but neighbors also reacted with surprise to his arrest, saying he comes from a ‘respectful family’.

Ryan Thoresen Carson, 32, was killed at 4 a.m. Monday while waiting for a bus

When police served a search warrant on his home, a sweatshirt was also seized, along with the suspected murder weapon that matched the kind the suspect wore in the video of Carson’s murder.

Dowling’s home is a five-minute walk from where Carson, 32, was stabbed to death.

Dowling was previously described as ’emotionally and mentally disturbed’, but nNeighbors have reacted with surprise to the horrific allegations, telling DailyMail.com that he is a ‘sweet boy’ who never normally gets into trouble.

‘He’s a nice guy. His family is made up of good people…very respectful,” a family friend outside the home added.

He is believed to work at a school in Clinton Hill, and his alleged unhinged behavior also led to his own aunt reporting him to the police two months ago after he destroyed his girlfriend’s belongings during an argument.

His alleged victim was a supporter of social justice and left-wing causes, including leading an initiative to implement drug injection sites in the city, and he was a passionate environmentalist.

His girlfriend, according to now-locked social media profiles, was an avid BLM activist who, among other things, used the police-hating acronym ACAB in some posts.

Teen suspect Brian Dowling, 18, is marched out of the 81st Precinct in Bedford Stuyvesant today

Dowling cried as he was removed from Brooklyn borough after being arrested for first-degree murder

Dowling wore a white T-shirt, shorts and slippers as he walked as an offender – with his hands and feet handcuffed

Dowling was taken to Central Booking this afternoon

A tearful Dowling is led out of the 81st Precinct in Brooklyn today

Dowling was pictured leaving the police station in the back of a detective’s car

On Wednesday, the activist’s friends raised eyebrows after claiming he felt sorry for the teenager who allegedly stabbed him to death and wanted his killing to be used to advance left-wing policies.

“I know he would have wanted people to use his death as a vehicle to talk about structural abuses in the city,” said New York State Assemblymember Emily Gallagher. The Gothamist.

“I’m absolutely certain he would immediately see that this was a person who was suffering from a lack of resources in our community, who probably needs better mental health care, possibly housing, possibly drug support, drug treatment.”

“What he would want to avenge his death is for us to fix how broken this city is.”

Yesterday, friends set up a GoFundMe account for Carson’s girlfriend. So far they have raised $60,000.

It remains unclear what prompted Dowling to attack. In the video, he was seen walking past Carson and Morales before turning back.

Dressed in a suit, Carson returned home from a wedding – and his girlfriend Claudia posted a photo of them smiling together at the wedding, hours before the tragedy.

Carson was filmed pushing him in the chest several times before the first knife hit.

At one point the suspect asks, “What the hell are you looking at?” before violently stabbing Carson in the chest. At the end of the video, an unknown woman shouted “Brian!” as he fled the scene.

Ryan Carson returned home from a wedding – and his girlfriend Claudia posted a photo of them smiling together just hours before the tragedy. They wear the same outfits as in the security footage

The shocking attack was captured on surveillance footage and ended with the chilling scenes of Carson lying on the ground after being stabbed before his attacker fled the scene.

A neighbor outside the house today said they believed Brian was under the influence of drugs, while some wondered why Carson was talking to Dowling.

‘I watched the video this morning, it makes me sick. I’ve been to that corner, but definitely not at 3:45 in the morning. I know better than that.

‘I feel sad and bad, but I certainly wouldn’t have intervened in such a situation if I knew what was happening in the neighborhood.

‘People tell you – who were born and raised in the area – not to make eye contact with people, especially at 3:30 in the morning.

“I would have crossed the street,” Sarah Walker, 31, said.

In response to the murder, friends of the slain Brooklyn social justice activist have raised more than $68,000 for themselves to help the group “take time off work to grieve appropriately.”

Detectives arrived at the suspect’s home in Brooklyn on Thursday morning. DailyMail.com was there when they executed the search warrant

Carson’s girlfriend held him in her arms before he was taken to Kings County Hospital Center, where he later died

Detectives seize evidence including the sweatshirt worn during the attack and the knife used from the home of Brian Dowling, 18

Evidence bags will be taken to the 81st Precinct on Thursday

A “collective of Ryan’s close friends,” who described themselves as “working class people,” launched the fundraiser following the activist’s tragic death.

As they are still ‘reeling from a brutal loss’, the GoFundMe is asking for donations to “ease the burden and stress of this horrific situation so that we have space and time to grieve and remember Ryan.”

“The immediate needs are to offset the costs of working-class people taking time off work to properly grieve,” the page adds.

Following their request for paid leave, a group of friends added a moving tribute noting Carson’s dedication to left-wing social causes.

“If you Google ‘Ryan Carson’ you will hear (and now see) about the tragedy that struck early Monday morning,” the fundraiser said.

“But if you look beyond the latest news, you’ll see news of his legal victories, you’ll likely find his social media accounts full of thoughts and memories, and you’ll find collections of his artistic works to date.

“We hope you will find his thoughts on mutual aid and his advocacy, and understand that his radical principles of community care, justice, and dismantling an individualized, profit-driven way of life are worth continuing in our own communities to put.

“It is this time of remembrance and healing that allows reflection.”