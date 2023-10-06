Finalists of the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards: Air Guitar Kangaroos and Flossing Beavers

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The animal kingdom is a dynamic place, filled with lots of action and drama. Freeze and capture any moment and an animal’s behavior can become hilarious.

A smoking fox, a flying seal and an avian family argument are among 41 images shortlisted for this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards.

Selected from thousands of entries submitted by professional and amateur photographers from around the world, the competition aims to celebrate the hilarity of our natural wildlife.

And this year’s selection does not disappoint.

The overall winner, category and highly commended winners will be announced on November 23.

Last year’s winner was American photographer Jennifer Hadley’s photo of a baby lion who misjudged what might have been its first leap.

Here is a selection of some of the finalists competing for 2023.

Apparent aerial by Paul Goldstein.(Paul Goldstein: Comic Wildlife Photography Prize 2023)

Otter ballerina by Otter Kwek.(Otter Kwek: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023)

Just a kiss from Brigitte Alcalay Marcon.(Brigitte Alcalay Marcon: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023)

Boing by Lara Mathews.(Lara Mathews: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023)

Shout out by Sergey Savvi.(Sergei Savvi: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023)

Imagine Me, Imagine Me by Dikla Gabriely.(Dikla Gabriely: Comic Animal Photography Prize 2023)

Anyone Can Fly by Adrian Slazok.(Adrian Slazok: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023)

What Beautiful Teeth You Have by Henry Keepin.(Henry Keepin: Comic Animal Photography Prize 2023)

Floss beaver by Jorn Vangoidtsenhoven.(Jorn Vangoidtsenhoven: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023)

Happy turtle by Tzahi Finkelstein.(Tzahi Finkelstein: Comic Animal Photography Prize 2023)

It Wasn’t Here Yesterday by Wendy Kaveney.(Wendy Kaveney: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023)

Challenge by Jacek Stankiewicz.(Jacek Stankiewicz: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023)

Fox with a Cigar by Dakota Vaccaro.(Dakota Vaccaro: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023)

Snowball by Jacques Poulard.(Jacques Poulard: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023)

The Rainforest Dandy by Delphine Casimir.(Delphine Casimir: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023)