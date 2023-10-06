Finalists of the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards: Air Guitar Kangaroos and Flossing Beavers

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
The animal kingdom is a dynamic place, filled with lots of action and drama. Freeze and capture any moment and an animal’s behavior can become hilarious.
A smoking fox, a flying seal and an avian family argument are among 41 images shortlisted for this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards.
Selected from thousands of entries submitted by professional and amateur photographers from around the world, the competition aims to celebrate the hilarity of our natural wildlife.
And this year’s selection does not disappoint.
The overall winner, category and highly commended winners will be announced on November 23.
Last year’s winner was American photographer Jennifer Hadley’s photo of a baby lion who misjudged what might have been its first leap.
Here is a selection of some of the finalists competing for 2023.
Apparent aerial by Paul Goldstein.
Otter ballerina by Otter Kwek.
Just a kiss from Brigitte Alcalay Marcon.
Boing by Lara Mathews.
Shout out by Sergey Savvi.
Imagine Me, Imagine Me by Dikla Gabriely.
Anyone Can Fly by Adrian Slazok.
What Beautiful Teeth You Have by Henry Keepin.
Floss beaver by Jorn Vangoidtsenhoven.
Happy turtle by Tzahi Finkelstein.
It Wasn’t Here Yesterday by Wendy Kaveney.
Challenge by Jacek Stankiewicz.
Fox with a Cigar by Dakota Vaccaro.
Snowball by Jacques Poulard.
The Rainforest Dandy by Delphine Casimir.
