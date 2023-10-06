Teen riders sent flying onto the road as moped in St Marys, Sydney, runs red light and collides with a car

<!–

Dramatic dashcam footage captures the moment a Honda scooter, carrying three teenagers, collided with a Toyota Corolla at a busy Sydney intersection.

The impact sent the teenagers into the air, leading to two of them being taken to hospital with fractured legs.

Neither boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Witnesses reported the scooter ran a red light at the intersection of Glossop St and Forrester Rd in St Marys, west of Sydney, around 1.40pm on September 16.

Just moments after they landed on the road, a second scooter carrying two people stopped at the scene of the accident.

Three teenagers were thrown from their electric scooter after crashing into a Toyota Corolla (above) in Sydney’s west.

One of the passengers tried to help one of the injured boys, before abandoning him on the side of the road after realizing he could not walk.

The other boy helped the only accident victim who was able to walk, by helping him onto the scooter.

They then fled the scene, leaving behind two injured teenagers who were left to their own devices.

The driver and a passenger of the crashed scooter were taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver of the Corolla was not injured.

No charges have been laid, but New South Wales Police confirmed they were investigating the crash.

Hundreds of comments under the dashcam footage criticized the escapees for leaving their friends injured.

“All care about their so-called companions. Elegant effort,” said one.

“Several of them left on horseback, leaving their “companions” for dead. Even a barely half-decent human would surely stop. No, run away and hope someone else cleans up their mess,” another wrote.

The scooter driver allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Glossop St and Forrester Rd in St Marys (photo, the accident)