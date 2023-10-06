Following his split from wife Deborra Lee-Furness, Hugh Jackman to reveal candid truths in forthcoming memoir

<!–

Hugh Jackman is reportedly preparing to release a new tell-all memoir following his split from wife Deborra Lee-Furness after 27 years.

According to American weeklythe 54-year-old Australian actor is currently in the early stages of writing his explosive book.

His new memoir is expected to feature details about his life and “explosive” revelations.

“Hugh is choosing to write this book now because he is finally honest with himself and his divorce,” a close source said.

“The content will be Hugh talking about his life. He will talk about his life like never before.

It comes after Hugh and Deborra-Lee shocked fans when they announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage last month.

“We were blessed to share nearly three decades together in a wonderful and loving marriage. Our journey is now changing and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the couple said in a statement obtained by PEOPLEE.

“Our family has been and always will be our biggest priority. We begin this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding of respecting our privacy as our family goes through this transition.

The former couple signed the statement as “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” adding, “This is the only statement either of us will make.”

The Australian couple share two children together; Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

Last April, the couple celebrated their anniversary and Jackman posted a heartwarming tribute to his wife on Instagram.

“I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 years! I love you so much,” the actor wrote in his caption.

“Together we created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your wit, your generosity, your humor, your insolence, your courage and your loyalty are an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart,” he shared in a heartfelt message.