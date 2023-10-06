Elon Musk’s X could introduce 3 different tiers of premium service for users: Bloomberg

The premium plan for Elon Musk’s X’s currently costs eight dollars a month.

Chesnot via Getty Images; Harun Ozalp/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

X, previously known as Twitter, plans to trial three premium service tiers for users, per Bloomberg.Users would be charged differently based on the number of ads shown.Elon Musk previously said that X could roll out a paywall to all its users.

Elon Musk’s X could roll out three tiers of premium service for users, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing information from a person who attended the company’s briefing call with debt holders on the same day.

The individual told Bloomberg that X, formerly known as Twitter, is planning to trial three different premium tiers — Basic, Standard, and Plus.

Bloomberg reported that each tier would be priced based on the number of ads shown to customers.

The premium plan for X currently costs eight dollars a month, per the platform’s website. Subscribers can get a blue checkmark for their X account and have early access to new features, like the ability to edit their posts.

This would not be the first time the platform has considered making adjustments to its payment plans.

Last month, Elon Musk told Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, during a livestream that X might roll out a paywall for all its users.

“We are actually going to come up with a lower-tier pricing. We want it to be just a small amount of money,” Musk told Netanyahu. “It’s a longer discussion, but this is actually the only defense against armies of bots.”

The billionaire has introduced a flurry of changes to the platform since he bought it in October 2022. Musk has been focused on putting the company on a path toward profitability, given the decline in the platform’s advertising revenues.

In July, the billionaire said in an X post that the company was in a challenging financial position.

“We’re still negative cash flow, due to ~50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load,” Musk said in his post. “Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else.”

Representatives for X did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider