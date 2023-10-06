Last King of the Cross star Lincoln Younes snaps up chic Bondi apartment for just under a million dollars

<!–

Rising star Lincoln Younes has spent $925,000 on his first home in Bondi, Sydney.

The 31-year-old Last King of the Cross actor bought the two-bedroom, one-bathroom art deco apartment in February.

Lincoln is best known for his role as Casey Braxton on Home and Away and stars in the comedy series C*A*U*G*H*T, now streaming on Stan.

Located on the top floor of a 1930s-built 12-unit apartment block, just minutes away from the famous Bondi Beach, the chic property last sold in 2014 for $686,000. The Daily Telegraph.

Highlights include a spacious, bright layout and a new kitchen with Caesarstone worktops, a serving window and a breakfast bar.

Rising star Lincoln Youne, 31, has spent $925,000 on his first home in Bondi, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. Pictured: the star on the red carpet for his latest series C*A*U*G*H*T

The cozy bathroom, meanwhile, has a bath and shower combination.

Other highlights include plantation shutters and magnetite windows for noise reduction.

According to the property sales guide, the apartment sales included plans to build in the roof space, subject to development approval.

Each of the better than average bedrooms features built-in wardrobes and great views of the surrounding green area.

This prime property had previously been for sale with Ray White Woollahra Paddington but was unable to find a buyer.

But when it was recently offered at Ray White Eastern Beaches Coogee, it caught Younes’ eye and was snatched up within a week.

It comes after Lincoln sparked romance rumors with his Last King of The Cross co-star Courtney Clarke, 24, after they spent time together in Sydney in April.

Earlier this week, there were unconfirmed reports that the pair were dating.

Lincoln, who remains tight-lipped about his personal life, met Courtney last year while filming the Paramount+ biopic.

Lincoln plays the lead role of John Ibrahim in the series.

The couple was photographed holding hands in April and knew each other quietly.

Courtney was once a member of children’s group Hi-5 and scored her big break in Paramount’s Paper Dolls.

Younes was once linked to 800 Words star Melina Vidler and Amy Ruffle.