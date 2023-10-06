Trump Drops Out of Race for Speaker of the House, Endorses Jim Jordan

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Former President Donald Trump has taken himself out of the race for Speaker of the House—just hours after he told Fox News that he was open to the idea as a “unifier” candidate.

After being endorsed by right-wing figures including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and former adviser Steve Bannon, the rumor mill was rife that the former president may take up the role as the next Speaker of the House following Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s shock ouster Tuesday.

He continued to float the idea to Fox News on Thursday, saying he would take on the role for a “short period” while Republicans figured out next steps.

