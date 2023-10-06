Fri. Oct 6th, 2023

    News

    Trump Drops Out of Race for Speaker of the House, Endorses Jim Jordan

    By

    Oct 6, 2023 , , , , ,
    Trump Drops Out of Race for Speaker of the House, Endorses Jim Jordan

    Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    Former President Donald Trump has taken himself out of the race for Speaker of the House—just hours after he told Fox News that he was open to the idea as a “unifier” candidate.

    After being endorsed by right-wing figures including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and former adviser Steve Bannon, the rumor mill was rife that the former president may take up the role as the next Speaker of the House following Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s shock ouster Tuesday.

    He continued to float the idea to Fox News on Thursday, saying he would take on the role for a “short period” while Republicans figured out next steps.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Albanese Government’s Major Superannuation Change May Impact Over 200,000 Individuals under 30 – Exceeds Initial Estimates

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    V8s Youngster Miraculously Survives a Series of Traumatic Incidents at Bathurst as Red Bull Triple Eight Cars Navigate Chaotic Morning of Practice on the Mountain

    Oct 6, 2023
    News Politics

    Trump endorses Jim Jordan as next House speaker

    Oct 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Albanese Government’s Major Superannuation Change May Impact Over 200,000 Individuals under 30 – Exceeds Initial Estimates

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    V8s Youngster Miraculously Survives a Series of Traumatic Incidents at Bathurst as Red Bull Triple Eight Cars Navigate Chaotic Morning of Practice on the Mountain

    Oct 6, 2023
    News Politics

    Trump endorses Jim Jordan as next House speaker

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    A CEO who replaced 90% of his support staff with an AI chatbot says copy-paste jobs are gone

    Oct 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy